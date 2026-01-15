A showcase of eye-catching creative arts and crafts by Indigo U3A members captured the interest of Yackandandah’s Julie Klose in an exhibition at the end of last year.

The event held at U3A’s premises at the Old Beechworth Railway Station in Harper Avenue exhibited works from groups Draw It, Friday Weavers, No Rules Creative Arts, Pastels Plus, Portraiture and Watercolours.

“I found the exhibition inspiring, and I will be joining up next year to learn new crafts and skills,” Julie said.

No Rules Creative Arts tutor Jennie Cowie facilitates the weekly Monday afternoon classes.

“For anyone who wants to learn in the arts and crafts space we try to cover what they would like to do as well and helps directs us for the year,” Jennie said.

“As we’re in the arts craft space we try to take traditional crafts like knitting and crochet and turn them into more artistic forms.

“One of our rules is using recycled materials rather than new too.

“If we use mediums like paint mediums, we try to make our own rather than buy.”

Jennie said sharing skills is an important way to pass them onto the next generation.

“Everyone has something they're really skilled at and can take over as the main tutor in that area and share what they know,” she said.

“People don’t have to regularly come every week and only need to join in an activity that interests them.”

Indigo U3A’s Deb Borleis said the exhibition drawing a good crowd of visitors had been a busy weekend.

“Feedback has been amazing, people have been asking about U3A classes and expressing how much talent there is in the town," Deb said.

“They weren't aware of the diversity and volume of work and how good the railway station now looks.”

Deb said the event is on the horizon to become an annual one.

The U3A member said she facilitated the pastels group every Tuesday with most of the sessions for U3A art groups offered weekly.

“Our members are so enthusiastic and can't stay away,” she said.

“The exhibition has been great for us as artists to see the accumulated work done throughout the year."

A water colour artist on and off for 40 years with a focus on the last five, Ian McKinley said he teaches members basic water colour techniques rather than teaching people how to paint.

“I teach them how to understand and use the materials first before we really get into painting,” he said.

For more information about Indigo U3A located at the Old Beechworth Railway Station in Harper Avenue visit www.indigou3a.org.au or email indigo.u3a&gmail.com