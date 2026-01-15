Community led events supported by Indigo Shire Council are set to celebrate Australia Day on Monday, 26 January around the shire.

Local entertainment, awards presentations, guest speakers and flag raising and flag lowering ceremonies will be included.

Awards celebrate contributions of individual, community organisations and businesses in the region.

Awards are also designed to recognise those who make extraordinary contributions to society or who are outstanding achievers in the community.

Beechworth: 8am – 9.30am the Memorial Hall, Ford Street for a community barbecue, award presentations and entertainment, hosted by Beechworth Lions Club, Rotary Club of Beechworth, and Beechworth Scouts.

Barnawartha: 8am to 9.30am at the Soldiers Memorial Hall, High Street for a community barbecue and award presentations hosted by the Barnawartha Soldiers Memorial Hall committee.

Chiltern: 9.45am to 12pm at the Tourist Park, Main Street for a community morning tea/barbeque, entertainment and award presentations, hosted by the Black Dog Creek Fishing Club

Kiewa Tangambalanga: 11am to 1pm at Kiewa Memorial Park, Kiewa East Road for a community lunch, awards presentation and entertainment, hosted by the Tangambalanga Lions Club.

Rutherglen: 7.45am to 9.30am at the Lions Park, Douglas Street for a community breakfast, entertainment and awards presentation, hosted by the Rotary Club of Rutherglen.

Wahgunyah: 9.30am to 11.30am at Willows Recreation Reserve, Wahgunyah for a community barbecue, hosted by the Wahgunyah Progress Association.

Yackandandah: 8.30am to 9.30am Community barbeque breakfast at Isaac Park, Isaac Avenue hosted by the Yackandandah Lions Club, supported by Yackandandah Garden Club and Yackandandah Men’s Shed.