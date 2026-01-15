An end of the year celebration marked the valuable work of volunteers from both the historic precinct and Friends of the Burke Museum.

Hosted by both Indigo Shire Council and Friends of the Burke Museum towards the end of last year, the shire's Historic Precinct and Visitor Experience manager Jennifer Allan said the annual event showed council’s gratitude for volunteers’ contributions to the museum and wider precinct.

“They create history every day, share our history with visitors and keep us engaged with what the community wants from our museum and spaces,” she said.

“Our volunteers bring so much energy, enthusiasm, dedication and passion to the precinct and everything that we do.”

In an update about the precincts UNESCO bid, Ms Allan reflected on last year’s National Heritage listing.

“The submission relied on contributions from so many different people across our history of building this incredible and significant place,” she said.

“The community itself has been a driving force in why we have what we have today and championed saving these precinct buildings from the outset.

“We wouldn't have such a strong nomination and standing in the heritage community across Australia without what our volunteers have done across the years.

“We hope will be globally recognised with the UNESCO World Heritage bid as well.”

Ms Allan also updated the Burke Museum’s ongoing successful partnership with Deakin University with an online cataloguing project by students.

A new program – a field work project for master's students in Museum and Cultural Studies at the university has also been recently introduced.

Friends of the Burke Museum president Dr Kate Sutherland acknowledged the invaluable work of friends members in supporting the museum.

“My interest in being involved in friends is to ensure the museum remains a really exciting and viable proposition for the community and Australia,” she said.

“It's a special museum and the collection is phenomenal."

Dr Sutherland said Friends of the Burke Museum undertakes fundraising while as a community organisation associated with the museum also applies for government funding.

“Friends is a valuable asset to the museum,” she said.

“The principle behind Friends is to support the work of the historic museum to help the wonderful museum do its job.

“Our little community organisation is very important, and support by everyone is appreciated.”

Telegraph Station volunteer Anthony Dodd said being recognised for work undertaken by volunteers at the station had been special.

“Volunteering is something I've really enjoyed and have had Leo and Jim teaching me how to do Morse code,” he said.

“I’m slowly starting to send some telegrams and it’s been exciting.”

Fellow Telegraph Station volunteer for nine years Jim Mitchell said the event was a chance to say hello to all other volunteers.

Mr Mitchell said he enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life including travellers from around the world.