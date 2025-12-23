The Salvation Army helped spread Christmas cheer with home deliveries of groceries, toiletries and toys last week to families and people in need around Indigo and Alpine shires.

Major Pauline Middleton, together with Salvation Army member Linda Erskine, packed the car full to the brim hitting the road for the runs.

Deliveries followed two 'Christmas Cheers handout' days where families in need could collect at the Salvations Army’s hall in Beechworth.

Toys had been generously donated from people to the annual toy run recently organised by motorcyclists from around the North East region.

Cash donations of $1700 received by motorbike riders on the run added to $3500 raised by Salvation Army members from their Christmas Cheers campaign outside NewsExpress earlier this month

The tally of more than $5000 was allocated into welfare streams.

Major Middleton said the Salvation Army also distributes food and petrol vouchers to people in need with more than $5000 worth given this Christmas.

She said many people are in a variety of circumstances such as homelessness or from domestic violence situations.

Among many others are pensioners finding it difficult to pay astronomical rents particularly if they’re on their own.

“I'm just really grateful to our welfare officer Vanessa and the team, and the organisers of the motor bike toy run,” she said.

“I'm blown away by the support that's in our region for us and the way people all work together.

“Without volunteers to help us as well as gifts donated, the Salvation Army would not be able to do what we do.”

Major Middleton said the majority of funds is raised by the Salvation Army with little funding from the government.

She said funding for items such as vouchers are raised through Thrift Shop proceeds and street campaign fundraisers.