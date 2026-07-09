A new Indigo U3A five-week introductory course in mapping as part of an ongoing digital workshop kicks off on Thursday next week.

Indigo U3A member and facilitator Rick Box is running the initial phone-based collaborative workshop with the aim for all learners to explore, discover and share in building maps.

Web design, print media and mini movies, producing booklets and books are on the horizon under the digital workshop umbrella following the mapping course.

Rick with a background in information and digital technologies as well as a former IT secondary school teacher said he aims to help members develop their interest in digital technologies and the topics.

“I worked for Parks Victoria when I finished teaching and mapped weeds such as English Broom up in High Plains and that’s where I developed my interest in mapping,” he said.

“I’m a bike rider and we plot maps for our riders and that interest can be shared with other people.”

Rick said various groups had a use for mapping among them but not least bike riders, bushwalkers, and farmers.

Free computer-based software QGIS and the phone app Avenza will be used to build topographic maps and create layers illustrating tracks and points.

Walking or bike riding tracks can be plotted, data can be located about bird locations or animal species, native plants or weeds or places of interest around town.

“People can learn something new and interesting and can come along to see how maps are built from the ground up then apply that knowledge,” he said.

“Workshop participants will understand the processes of how a map is built and the terminology used and then go out into the field and apply that knowledge using their phone developing their skills."

Geospatial analysis will follow using data from the internet.

The workshop is suitable for using Android and iPhones as well as Windows and Apple computers.

Indigo U3A president Jude Doughty said U3A had a broad range of courses and activities suited for a variety of tastes.

“U3A has become a vibrant and active place for people to continue their life-long learning in a supportive and encouraging environment, and it’s a lot of fun,” she said.

Visit www.indigou3a.org.au for more information about the course running once a week from 16 July between 10am and 12noon at 3b Harper Avenue, Beechworth.

Non-members are requested to email indigo.u3a@gmal.com.

Courses and activities on offer can be viewed on the Indigo U3A website.