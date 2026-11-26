Beechworth Health Service and a host of local schools, early learning services and businesses is set to spread some Christmas cheer this season by collecting donations of nonperishable food items and festive treats for this year’s Beechworth Community Christmas Food Drive. The initiative also supported by the Salvation Army, Indigo Shire Council and the Community Bank Beechworth & District, aims to support local community members experiencing hardship and food insecurity by collecting food items for distribution through the Salvation Army's Christmas Cheer Initiative. The drive comes at a time when many families and community members are feeling the effects of rising living costs. Beechworth Health Service health promotion officer Georgia O'Connor said recent Victorian data shows one in four regional Victorian households experienced severe food insecurity with 50 per cent of Victorian households with children experienced food insecurity in the past year. Ms O'Connor said Christmas often exacerbates food insecurity, with the additional expenses and financial pressures associated with the holiday season placing further strain on already stretched household budgets. "We know that Christmas can be a difficult time for many people in our community," Ms O'Connor said. "By working together and giving what we can, we can help ensure local families have access to essential food items and a few special treats, so everyone can enjoy the festive season with dignity and joy." Jess Pritchard of Goldfields Greengrocer said her business was proud to be a donation collection point and encouraged community members to support the initiative. Ms Pritchard said the generosity and community spirit that Beechworth is known for would make a real difference to local families. "Christmas is about giving back, and donating to the Community Christmas Food Drive is one simple way we can support local families and community members doing it tough," she said. "Every contribution helps and knowing everyone in our community has enough to eat would be the best Christmas gift of all." Food donation collection points will be in place from runs from now until 6 December before being distributed through the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer Handout. Besides Goldfield’s Greengrocer, community members can donate non-perishable food items and festive treats at Beechworth Health Service, Beechworth Montessori School and St Joseph's Primary School. Other collection points include Beechworth Secondary College, Salvation Army Thrift Shop, Beechworth Kindergarten, Beechworth Community Early Years Learning Centre and Beechworth Library. Contact BHSHealthPromotion@beechworthhealth.org.au for more information.