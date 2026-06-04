Peace of mind has been given to a Chiltern resident with the installation of an additional smoke alarm by the local fire brigade.

Sue Matheson said she felt safer in her home after the placement of the detector.

The long running Country Fire Authority (CFA) program for qualifying residents is being boosted locally with a first-time campaign for Chiltern and the Chiltern Valley to keep people safe in their homes.

Fire brigade volunteer and CFA community safety team member Will Vale said the team strongly urged people to place a smoke detector in bedrooms as well.

“You can't smell smoke when you sleep, “ he said.

According to the CFA, 72 per cent of fatal house fires start in bedrooms and living areas when people are sleeping.

Mr Vale said Ms Matheson is lucky as renovations by previous home owners included hardwired smoke detectors.

He also said the CFA’s smoke alarm powered with a 10-year lithium battery is a back-up for Ms Matheson should power failure occur with the device remaining operational.

The program with free battery smoke alarm installations is offered to older and /or less mobile people in the community and those living with a disability.

People experiencing social or financial disadvantage as well as those living at higher risk of house fire also qualify.

“We want people to feel comfortable about approaching us for needed support,” Mr Vale said.

“Working smoke detectors save lives and are vital pieces of operating equipment for every house.

“We’re putting smoke detectors in homes without them, and where smoke detectors are out of date.

“Smoke detectors have a lifespan of about 10 years as well as the new ones we're putting in."

Mr Vale said smoke alarms need to be maintained and periodically checked.

“New ones we’re installing need to be cleaned every six to 12 months with a brush and a press of the button every month or two, to make sure they’re still working,“ he said.

The community engagement team member also said batteries for standard nine-volt battery smoke alarms should be replaced every year.

“Communities throughout the Northeast have responded well to the CFA program in other areas,” he said.

With the team assisting brigade community safety team members in other towns, Mr Vale said he recently helped install close to 100 smoke detectors in Myrtleford through the widely available program.

Chiltern Fire Brigade volunteer and 3rd lieutenant Elizabeth Gill, also a CFA community safety team member, said the program is about communities looking after communities.

The volunteers encourage Chiltern and Chiltern Valley residents to contact CFA community safety team members to see if they qualify and book a free visit or need home safety advice.

Amanda can be reached on 0407 604 012 and Adele on 0412 148 626, or an email can be sent to northeastcommsafety@cfa.vic.gov.au.

“We can help out because smoke alarms save lives,” Mr Vale said.