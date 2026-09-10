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Chance to take part in upcoming plays

<p>UPCOMING: Four short plays are set to entertain theatre lovers in November.</p>\\n
<p>UPCOMING: Four short plays are set to entertain theatre lovers in November.</p>\\n

UPCOMING: Four short plays are set to entertain theatre lovers in November.

It’s not too late for acting lovers to audition this Sunday for plays set for November
Coral Cooksley
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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