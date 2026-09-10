Chance to take part in upcoming plays

Audiences are set to be entertained when Beechworth Theatre Company (BTC) rolls out four quick and funny plays in November. It’s not too late for people with a love of acting to audition this Sunday from 11am to 3pm at the Old Railway Station in Harper Avenue. BTC’s Janet Tweedie said the four plays Fig Jam, Two Women and a Chair, and I Hate Abba – all by Michael Olsen, and Husband Murderers Support Group by Hugh O'Brien are all comedies. “However, Fig Jam and I Hate Abba are slightly more dramedy with some poignant aspects to their stories as well as some great one-liners,” Janet said. “Two Women and A Chair is more of a slightly dark comedy and a bit absurd while Husband Murderers Support Group is a faster paced farce.” Janet said BTC chose the plays as they are all Australian, only use two or three actors, and are around half an hour long. “The plays also have simple sets and make up a good balanced package for a full night out at the theatre,” she said. Performance dates are slated for 14 and 15 November at Stanley Soldiers Memorial Hall and 22 and 23 November at Beechworth Servicemen's Memorial Hall. Rehearsal days and times will be negotiated with casts. Anyone interested in taking part should email BTC at beechworththeatrecompany@gmail.com to get an audition pack.