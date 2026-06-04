A visiting program rolling out across the North East is set to help many seniors in local communities.

National manager for the Australian Red Cross Aged Care Visiting Program Mary Vigendra, together with Wagga Wagga-based support officer for community visitors Sharon Hearn, addressed local Red Cross branch members late last month at the Beechworth Rotary Club premises.

The informative session held to coincide with National Volunteer Week (18 to 24 May) had been an opportunity to thank local members as well with an afternoon tea.

The free program is for 65-year-olds and over at every stage of life and all cultures registered in the Commonwealth Home Care package’s ‘My Aged Care’.

The program is designed to foster meaningful interactions, conversation and community connection by regular social visits.

Beechworth Red Cross president Julia Smith said the Australia-wide program would benefit many older adults in the town and surrounds.

“We’ve been advised that some older seniors in the Beechworth community have already applied to Red Cross to participate,” she said.

“They would like to have a trusted visitor appointed by Red Cross who can visit them on a regular basis.

“Although many older people in Beechworth may have family members around them, they may enjoy talking with another visitor who they may never have met before.

“They can relate to and enjoy their company, whether it be a visitor to their home or someone to meet in a Beechworth café over a cuppa."

Ms Smith said the program offered an opportunity for older seniors in Beechworth to be included with their visitor in the many diverse events held in the community.

“It’s important for elders to be connected to the community for their social, physical and mental well-being,” she said.

Ms Smith said a regular visitor could help older people who may be feeling isolated.

“They can often learn new things from a visitor, be stimulated by going out for a visit to the town or for a drive, and also learn about upcoming events," she said.

Ms Smith said the program would be rewarding for both the older person as well as visitors.

“There is so much to be gained and learnt from elders in our community who have done so much, and have seen life change over the years,” she said.

Ms Vigendra said Red Cross volunteers did an incredible job in the community.

“There is a lot of need in the community, especially with older people who need a visit and social connection with support,” she said.

The manager said the free program funded by the Department of Health has been running for around 30 years.

“It’s a national program and we've been expanding into all of Victoria,” she said.

“The visiting program is to create a sense of safety, resilience, connection and community and for them to understand and know that they're important members in our community.”

Sharon can be contacted on 0447 269 559 or email shearn@redcross.org.au for more information and also about becoming a visitor.