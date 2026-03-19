A recent Bendigo Bank corporate rebranding has included the opportunity to upgrade security, safety and privacy for Community Bank Beechworth & District customers.

Bank manager Shae Elligate said the change takes in a block out of one window for customer privacy when in the branch.

“We still have an opportunity to support local organisations and events by having displays in the other window,” she said.

“We have some more security around the branch, as well as showing our new branding colours of Indigo Shire Plum and Indigo Shire Off White for the new frontage."

Ms Elligate said a slight change in hours has also meant additional help for customers.

The manager said the bank has also offered improved service for customers around a suitable time in the morning before the bank opens at 9.30am or in the afternoon after 4pm when physically closed for transactions, but open for the other business.

“We are spending quality time on the phone or face to face with our customers with the hour between 4pm and 5pm every afternoon,” Ms Elligate said.

“It might be about discussions for insurance, account or lending needs in a quieter environment.

“We are very passionate about our bank, customers, and serving the community."

Ms Elligate said the bank owned by locals, delivers everything expected from a big bank, from agri and business banking to home loans, credit cards, insurance and more.

“While banking is our business community is our purpose, run by local people making local decisions to create a local impact and our board members are volunteers,” she said.

Ms Elligate said the community bank invests 80 per cent of profits back into the community helping to generate support for initiatives that offered strong community value contributing to social outcomes, community welfare, environmental health, culture and education benefits across the region.

“The more customers we have, the more we can give back,” she said.

With a finance and lending career spanning two decades, Ms Eligate said she can speak to customers about all lending needs besides keeping the doors open for normal banking.

The bank reached a significant milestone in community investment towards the end of last year surpassing $900,000 in local funding over its 14 years of operation.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, the bank’s grant and sponsorship program invested more than $53,000 into 26 different projects within Indigo Shire.