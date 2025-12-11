The Beechworth Incorporated (former Chamber of Commerce) volunteer team is powering ahead over the next 12 months with its ongoing work to represent businesses, strengthen Beechworth as well as community engagement.

Recently elected president for its next financial year NewsExpress retailer Ian McVea, said Beechworth Inc. is a valuable collective for local businesses to achieve combined goals beneficial to the town.

Among an exciting line up of activities on the agenda for the next 12 months is a membership drive early in the new year.

Others include rekindling a regular program of innovative guest speakers throughout next year.

Mr McVea said the team with their business experience will also drive strategies to help attract businesses to Beechworth.

“Beechworth Inc. is the voice of the town to work at getting things done,” he said.

Mr McVea said on the horizon will be a ramp up of courses offered to members as an added membership benefit via the Victorian Chamber of Commerce with its training courses designed for business success.

“We’re out there raising grants such as ones received from Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) to light up Beechworth for Christmas," he said.

“We will be continuing to build on Beechworth Inc’s existing work and achievements for businesses and the town.”

Mr McVea said he encourages more businesses to join the committee to help deliver projects.

“A small band of Beechworth Inc. committee volunteers got together on Wednesday to make Beechworth sparkle for Christmas with the help of a local volunteer electrician too,” he said.

Beechworth Inc. was also helped by the Beechworth Correctional Centre community team in hanging Christmas decorations around town.

“We had a team of around nine for the entire day to help us hang the lights up and plug everything in,” Mr McVea said.

“We couldn’t do it without the invaluable help of Mark Primerano and his team and the Correctional Centre community team."

The organisation is a member-based not for profit association run by a volunteer committee.

For membership enquiries visit the website at www.beechworthinc.com.au, email bworth.inc@gmail.com, or contact Ian McVea on 0488 553 633.