Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) reached a significant milestone in community investment surpassing $900,000 in local funding over its 14 years.

The announcement was made by the bank’s governing company Indigo Community Development Group at their annual general meeting on Monday at the Beechworth Rotary Club Hall.

“We want to say a big thank you to our supportive shareholders,” re-elected board chair Ben Merrit said.

“Their vision has seen our community bank grow from strength to strength and also to our customers, whose banking has now seen a total of $907,956.73 worth of profits invested back into the community that helped generate them.

“The Community Bank Beechworth & District is proud to continue this good work well into the future and our customers can be reassured that we’re not going anywhere.”

In the 2024/2025 financial year, the bank’s grant and sponsorship program invested more than $53,000 into 26 different projects within the Indigo Shire.

Projects stretched from early learning and youth programs, to improving community facilities, health, environmental sustainability, and celebrating local culture.

Among community groups included the Stanley Community Playgroup, Beechworth Primary School, Beechworth Men’s Shed and Beechworth 1st Scouts while events such as the Beechworth Community Christmas lunch, Spring Ditch and the Golden Horseshoes Festival were also supported.

The bank also contributed of $150,000 to a major community infrastructure project supporting the construction of the Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club with a cricket nets facility.

Mr Merritt said the project will have great potential for other sporting and community groups to use when completed.

Sporting groups sponsorships funded the Yackandandah Riding Club, Beechworth Lawn Tennis Club, Beechworth Pickleball Club and the Beechworth Bowling Club.

“For education the Community Bank Scholarship Program invested in four second year and four first year university students,” Mr Merritt said.

“The program provides $3,000 for each of the first two years of university studies.”

At the meeting board members for the 2024/2025 were thanked for their time, dedication, and incredible work in supporting the community before the announcement of the new board members for 2025/2026.

Locals Darren Carr, Jenny Lucas and Lyn Clark were re-elected as directors while Mark Roach was elected a new board director.

Board chair Ben Merrit acknowledged the continued commitment of directors still serving their terms, including Jackie Hall and Sue Humphris as well as his own commitment.

Run by local people, making local decisions, to create local impact, the Bendigo Bank - Community Bank model is unique.

The Community Bank Network’s 2025 financial year collective investment had more than $50 million invested in local communities across Australia, adding a total of $416 million since 1998.