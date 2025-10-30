Beechworth Men’s Shed is one of 19 grant and sponsorship recipients for projects to share in a pool of more than $53,000 reinvested into the local community by Bendigo Bank - Community Bank Beechworth & District.

Recipients selected from 30 applications were cut across six project categories – educational, health and wellbeing, environment sustainability, culture, sport and improving community facilities.

Delighted men's shed member Derek Duncan said lighting purchased with the grant has tripled the lighting level in the workshop.

“We needed to increase lighting level to safely operate the machinery,” he said.

Mr Duncan said lighting had been positioned centrally in the shed with a need to extend to outer perimeters.

“We now have the same level of lighting throughout workshop,” he said.

Shed president Graham Lade said the lighting installation has addressed a vital issue.

"We're thankful that we could get a grant otherwise as it was out of our reach - it takes a lot of fundraising to raise the dollars needed,” he said.

“We appreciate the support we get from Bendigo Bank.”

Bendigo Bank Community Bank Beechworth and District board chair Ben Merritt said the bank is run by local people who make decisions and create impact at a local level.

“Project initiatives reflect the passion of the surrounding district through local groups,” he said.

Mr Merritt said the community grants and sponsorship program invests in projects offering strong community value, contribute to social outcomes and community welfare, environmental, health, cultural and education benefits across the region.

“Members roll up their sleeves and volunteer – not for recognition, but out of drive to build a thriving community," he said.

“Each of these projects reflect the incredible people and passion that makes our community so special.

“Together, they remind us, that small ideas, when supported, can lead to big impact.”

Another recipient, Yackandandah Riding Club, received a grant for a shelter to be erected from the club house veranda and extended to over the soon-to-be new and inclusive toilet facilities.

The accessible facility will include three toilets.

Delighted club vice-president Raelene Kwong said the shelter will run between the club premises adding extra safety and weather protection.

Ms Kwong said the club is the largest of its kind in North East Victoria.

“We have two Portaloos at present to service about 130 members and have competitors from across the state,” she said.

“We need to have functional, safe and hygienic facilities.”

Stanley Community Playgroup, in supporting young families, Beechworth Primary School with its Sphero Programmable Robots initiative and Beechworth Scouts for a large trailer for bigger adventures are recipients for educational projects grants.

Recipients of health and wellbeing projects are Beechworth Arthritis Group with ‘Keeping Healthy with Hydrotherapy, Beechworth Community Meals with Special Occasion Days and Beechworth Health Service for the town’s community Christmas lunch.

Staghorn Wildlife Shelter is a recipient with its ‘Rehabilitation of our Birds of Prey’ project for environmental stability.

For culture, recipients include The Friends of Burke Museum for this year’s ‘Heyday at Mayday’ and next year’s events for Spring Ditch, Golden Horseshoe Festival and End MND - Ice Bucket Challenge, Footy and Family Fun Day.

The Beechworth Lawn Tennis Club for the social seating area at Baarmutha Park, and Beechworth Senior Citizens Club for a lighting upgrade to the croquet court and veranda lighting upgrade are recipients for the sports category.

Others are Beechworth Pickleball Club for its project ‘Growing Pickleball’ as well as the Beechworth Bowling Club with its defibrillator upgrade.

Mr Merritt said as part of the Bendigo Bank network, profits generated by local branch are reinvested locally, to support the community that helped generate them.