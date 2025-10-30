Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Business
Business
Bank backs community projects with more than $53,000 in grants
Business
North East Water achieves 100% renewable energy milestone
Business
Beechworth winemaker awarded this year's Premier's Trophy
2023 A Rodda Baxendale Chardonnay gets top gong
Business
Community grants and sponsorships up for grabs
Local bank draws interest from the community for grants and sponsorships
Business
Local community bank announces opening of grants and sponsorship round
Local community bank invites community groups to funding information evening
Business
Easter celebration for Beechworth’s Finer Things in Life
Easter Saturday marks a special celebration for a local Beechworth business running for 35 year
Business
Local wineries showcased at French wine trade museum
Brown Brothers and Chambers Rosewood Vineyards on show in Bordeaux
Business
Cap aims to curb fuel price fluctuation
Government to introduce 24 hour lock on service stations upping their prices
