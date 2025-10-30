Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Bank backs community projects with more than $53,000 in grants

North East Water achieves 100% renewable energy milestone

Beechworth winemaker awarded this year's Premier's Trophy

2023 A Rodda Baxendale Chardonnay gets top gong
Community grants and sponsorships up for grabs

Local bank draws interest from the community for grants and sponsorships
Local community bank announces opening of grants and sponsorship round

Local community bank invites community groups to funding information evening
Easter celebration for Beechworth’s Finer Things in Life

Easter Saturday marks a special celebration for a local Beechworth business running for 35 year
Local wineries showcased at French wine trade museum

Brown Brothers and Chambers Rosewood Vineyards on show in Bordeaux
Cap aims to curb fuel price fluctuation

Government to introduce 24 hour lock on service stations upping their prices
