The chance to unleash creativity around history is an exciting time for a local artistic trio taking part in next weekend's Beechworth Biennale held every two years.

Local artists Matthew McKenzie, Liam Cuffley and Richard Iskov have joined together for the first time as Vestigial Liminal for a creative project ‘Gloaming’ in response to the town’s historical Powder Magazine.

The installation site is one of 20 around Beechworth drawing inspirational creativity from national, international and local artists for this year’s event running between 7 - 9 March .

The trio had been inspired by the performance in the Old Beechworth Gaol’s abandoned swimming pool by Sydney base artist Tina Havelock-Steven’s creation in the 2024 Beechworth Biennale.

“This is an amazing opportunity where we can do something different that we haven’t done before,” Mr Cuffley said.

“I have a lot of memories about the Powder Magazine’s history from growing up in Beechworth, love the building and the idea of its space, and it has a great story.

Mr Cuffley said the Beechworth Biennale is a perfect event to bring more creative opportunities to Beechworth known for its art and culture, and history.

“There’s so much that happens in the town and this brings another dimension reinforcing Beechworth as a place that embraces art and culture,” he said.

“The scope is large and the organisers have put their heart and soul into the event.

“Other artists get a chance to take part as well as local artists and we feel privileged to be part of the Biennale.”

The ‘Gloaming’ site will have a bespoke audio/visual installation with a live performance one evening starting at sunset transitioning into dusk and the night.

Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA) CEO Dr Blair French and Shepparton Art Museum curator Caroline Esbenshade took part on the selection panel for artist submissions.

Biennale creative director Nina Machielse Hunt said Dr French had also supported the Biennale team in developing this year’s event.

“Thousands of people will be in town to engage with the art and ideas generated through sculptures, video, projections, soundscape and live performances,” she said.

Attending the 2024 Biennale Dr French had been excited to see the degree of energy from artists, organisers and volunteers concentrated in the one place.

“I am very interested in what happens for artists and communities or audiences when artists work in non-gallery spaces on sites where many people have different experiences of connection and belonging," he said.

The Biennale kicks off with a 'Welcome Party' next Friday 6 March at the Old Beechworth Gaol.

Chinese/Australian composer and world leading contemporary Guzheng (Chinese Harp) player Mindy Meng Wang will perform as well as the Beechworth Secondary College choir.

Ms Machielse Hunt said funding received from the Australian government had been crucial for the Biennale's success.

She also said the funding had been significant recognition of the value of art and culture in regional Australia.

“It’s hard to quantify the number of artists, arts workers, schools, families and businesses who benefit from staging a professional event such as the Beechworth Biennale.

“Having sophisticated thought-provoking contemporary art and ideas generated within regional towns is impactful in many obvious but also discrete ways,” she said.

“It is crucial for an engaged, informed and supported community to be exposed to and learn about the world around them.

“It is getting harder for schools and families to take students on excursions to see good contemporary art.

“An event such as this offers so much and most importantly it offers hope for our youth.”

Visit www.beechworthbiennale.com.au for event information including contributing artists, special guests and bookings for tours and special events.