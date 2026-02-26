Art lovers have the chance to view hundreds of artworks from around the region and Australia at next week’s Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize.

Now in its 9th year, the much-anticipated event with an increased prize pool of $16,900 has attracted 500 entries.

Categories cover painting / mixed media with three awards for the total value of $6,000 and photography with two awards for a combined value of $3000.

Others include a $2000 award for work on paper, an award of $2000 for 3D artworks and six youth awards with a combined value $1300 and $2600 for other awards.

Arts Rutherglen committee member Irena Webster said preparation is now in the final stages of exhibition as well as sales.

“The event coincides with Rutherglen’s renowned food and wine festival, making it a wonderful time to visit during the mellow autumn months,” she said.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our community and the generous sponsorship from local businesses — especially our gold sponsors Campbells Wines, Destination Rutherglen, Corowa Furnishings & Floors, and Indigo Shire Council.

“Their continued contributions play a vital role in sustaining this event year after year.

“The Gala Opening evening is always a highlight, bringing together artists, sponsors, judges and the community to celebrate over wine and gourmet nibbles.”

Ms Webster said 2026 judges, Kirrily Anderson and Natalie Ord, are both highly regarded Chiltern-based artists with extensive exhibition and installation experience.

“One of the most heartening aspects for Arts Rutherglen and the wider community is the strong attendance throughout the ten days of the exhibition,” she said.

With an entry fee of $5 (students free), the event attracts many local and interstate visitors, supporting both the arts and the local economy.

Tickets for the Gala Opening night being held on Friday 6 March can be purchased at trybooking.com/DCBBO.

“They sell out quickly, so early booking is recommended,” Ms Webster said,

The event is being held between 6–15 March at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall.

Visit www.artsrutherglen.com.au for more information.