A pop-up art show held in Stanley for the first time has been rated a great success by the organiser drawing around 60 visitors over last weekend.

Artist Janet Sutherland said the creative family showcase of artworks titled ‘Uncouth & Defiant’ had been most worthwhile with great exposure for the artists.

Held at the Stanley Memorial Hall, the event was also Janet’s first pop-art show with extended family.

Supported by Stanley Artists, she said visual artist and educator Mary-Rose Riley did a fabulous job curating the exhibition.

Creative artworks across mixed media included abstract paintings, sculpture, silver jewellery and painted lino prints.

Janet said the pop-up art show was the first time one of the youngest family creatives had exhibited too.

“We’re delighted with our experience as it turned out so well and everyone was happy," she said.

Janet said the hall had excellent facilities for an art exhibition with a good hanging system as well.

“Holding the exhibition at the hall was also an economical way to exhibit artwork,” she said.

Family members travelled from Dubbo, Sydney and Adelaide.