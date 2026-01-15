A pop-up art show ‘Uncouth & Defiant’ is set for a creative family showcase of artworks in Stanley this weekend with the opening tonight.

The event supported by Stanley Artists is being held at the Stanley Memorial Hall.

Local Stanley artist Janet Sutherland said family members with some travelling from Dubbo, Sydney and Adelaide will have creative artworks across mixed media.

Among works will be abstract paintings, sculpture, silver jewellery and painted lino prints.

Ms Sutherland said one family member exhibiting her work has been an art teacher for 20 years.

“This is the first pop up art show to be held in Stanley as well as also the first one I have undertaken with extended family,” she said.

Ms Sutherland said she took part in an art show for the first time with her daughters around two years ago at Lot 19 Castlemaine – a creative play space for artists and creatives.

“It’s also good for the community because it [the art exhibition] extends the reach to local people and to use the hall for events as it's not an expensive venue,” she said.

“We invite people from around Indigo Shire to have a pop-up exhibition here.”

Ms Sutherland, who is also the Memorial Hall president, said the hall lends itself for multiple uses beyond art exhibitions.

“It’s a great venue to use for art exhibitions as well as other events,” she said.

Ms Sutherland said the hall is used regularly by a playgroup, the Dragonfly initiative run by Danielle Bell (a program to empower and connect girls by building their confidence) as well as some other community organisations.

The artist said Stanley Artists is a subcommittee of the Stanley Collective – a not-for-profit volunteer association – set up to represent the interests of the Stanley Community.

The exhibition runs this weekend on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 January from 11am to 4pm with tonight’s opening at 6pm with everyone welcome.