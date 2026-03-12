A sold-out Gala opening night last Friday for the Rutherglen Arts Taste of Art Prize drew 350 people from far and wide at the town’s Memorial Hall.

An organiser Irena Webster said the second biggest event in nine years attracted 502 entries from 303 artists.

“The event is a drawcard for established artists as well as emerging ones who have gained confidence in putting themselves out there for the first time,” she said.

Ms Webster said the Tastes of Art Prize has gained a reputation for being inclusive, professional and well organised.

“New artists hearing about the event’s success have been drawn to enter too,” she said.

“We were delighted with the bold colour of many of the artworks as well.”

She said 77 high standard youth entries received from talented young artists were bold, confident and colourful covering diverse mediums and subject matter as well as selling on the night.

Artist Kirrily Anderson judged paintings/mixed media, works on paper and the youth section while photographer Natalia Ord judged the photography and 3D categories.

The Chiltern pair together judged youth entries.

Both judges looked for balance of technical skill, thoughtful composition, originality and the ability to evoke an emotional response.

“Technical ability provides the foundation, but what really elevates a work is when an artist uses that skill in a way that feels personal or unexpected,” Ms Anderson said.

“Originality could appear through a distinctive painting style, an unusual composition, or an interesting use of colour or materials."

Ms Anderson said works by artists drawing her attention showed confidence in their approach as well as presentation.

“In the youth section Nat and I placed more weight on originality, experimentation and confidence in using the medium, as it’s exciting to see young artists beginning to develop their own visual voice," she said.

The judge said stand out works overall displayed a combination of high skill and originality.

“Events like this help build a strong creative culture within a region while providing artists with an opportunity to share their work publicly, connect with audiences and be part of a broader creative conversation," she said.

“Opening the prize to interstate artists strengthens the exhibition by bringing a diversity of perspectives and approaches.

“It provides a platform to sell work, receive feedback and build confidence in sharing their practice publicly."

Ms Anderson said the youth section helped build confidence, encouraged experimentation, take risks and trust their creative instincts, which is an important part of developing a lifelong relationship with art and creativity.

Ms Ord said the variety of subjects presented as well as the exploration of photographic technique as an art form had stood out for entries.

“The show contained digital, film and alternative photographic processes,” she said.

She said the inclusive event prioritised accessibility and artist encouragement over exclusivity.

Ms Ord also said in maintaining low entry fees and removing the barriers of traditional art-world pretension, Arts Rutherglen provides a vital stepping stone for emerging creators and well-established artists.

"Arts Rutherglen’s independent status allows its volunteers to sidestep rigid institutional mandates, ensuring a grassroots approach that puts the artist’s growth and the local community first," she said.

"It is a space specifically designed for those who may feel self-conscious or are exhibited their work for the first time."

The exhibition runs until 15 March at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall.

Winners will be listed in next week's Ovens and Murray Advertiser.

Visit www.artsrutherglen.com.au for more information.