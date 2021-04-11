CELEBRATE Mother's Day with your loved ones at an afternoon concert and support local hospitals through the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation next month with well-known musical theatre star Josh Piterman.

Josh has signed on as an ambassador for the Blue Ribbon Foundation, much to the delight of president of the North East Blue Ribbon Foundation Graeme Simpfendorfer.

"We're very proud to announce this one off show here; we've been lucky to secure Josh Piterman to come and have an afternoon with us," he said.

"I'm excited to represent Blue Ribbon Foundation in this region and raise much needed funds for our health system locally.

"To have such an internationally renounced singer to put on a show in the North East is a coup, I'm very proud and we hope to raise between $5k to $10k directly back into health services in the local region such as Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) and Albury Wodonga Health.

"Ticket sales are a large part of that but there will also be raffles, merchandise and corporate sponsorship to raise as much as we can.

"Our annual fundraising took a hit last year; everything's different thanks to COVID, so we wanted to do something different rather than just donations."

Accompanied by leading Australian musical director, pianist and composer John Foreman and Australian singer and musician Lisa Edwards, the show will see Josh perform a range of songs from productions he's played lead roles in such as Westside Story, Cats, Hairspray, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical among others.

NHW interim chief executive officer Fiona Shanks said the hospital was "grateful" for the fundraising event.

"All hospitals need more than what we can reasonably afford so it's so important to have connections into the community such as this one," she said.

"We're about to commence major redevelopment of our hospital and have a huge list of equipment so we're really excited to see if we can tick off something on that for us from this wonderful day."

The event is being held on Sunday, May 9 from 2pm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Conventions Centre with limited tickets at $79.95 now available.

For all enquiries call Mary Vescio on 0412 662 878 and to book go to www.wpacc.com.au or call the box office on 03 5722 8105.

All profits from this event will go to the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation North-East branch supporting and investing back into local hospitals in this region.