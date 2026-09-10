A trip down memory lane

A classic Australian movie night recently drew around 50 film lovers to the the historic Star Theatre in Chiltern. The town’s Lois Hotson has been running the nights with the films since 1999 via the Chiltern Rutherglen Continuing Education group. She now runs them on behalf of the Film Lions International Chiltern Society (FLICS). Beechworth’s Harvey Anderssen was among the cohort to see the 1988 movie ‘Emerald City’. The film starred actors John Hargreaves, Robyn Nevin, Chris Haywood and a then young aspiring actress Nicole Kidman. A trip to Chiltern to enjoy the films is a regular event on the calendar for Harvey. “I always love coming to the movies in Chiltern as they're always interesting,” he said. “They date back to our younger days, and we relive some of our youth.” The night’s agenda includes a chat before and after the film with often a guest speaker connected to the movie in some way. Two guest speakers for the night Marian Vile and Graham Brown delivered insights from their connections to the film. Marian from near Howlong recounted the achievements and film career journey of her aunt Joan Dorothy Long, in her quest to become a film producer and director. “She was a trailblazer for women in Australian film industry,” she said. “One of her most significant achievements was writing the screenplay for ‘Caddie’ released in 1976. “She later formed her own production company producing 'The Picture Show Man', 'Silver City' and 'Emerald City' as well as co-producing 'Puberty Blues'. “Joan became the first woman president of the Australian Writers Guild and was appointed a member of the Order of Australia in 1980. “She also became the first chair of the advisory committee of the National Film and Sound Archive." Rutherglen’s Graham Brown spoke about his friendship with actor John Hargreaves when the pair studied at Wagga Teachers College at the same time in the early 1960s. “John was a rising star in the college repertory group, and I can remember him starring in a lead role in an ‘Our Town ‘production,” he said. “John was very comfortable on stage, and one had the feeling that this lad was going somewhere.” Graham said his friend headed to the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) in Sydney for studies towards his acting career. “John was a very friendly fellow, expressed himself well, very entertaining and a jolly good actor,” he said. Lois said having guest speakers on the night added different perspectives for the audience. “The first films shown 27 years ago had been a double feature with ‘Don’s Party and ‘Death in Brunswick’," she said. “People come from around the region including Beechworth, Howlong, Rutherglen, Corowa, Chiltern. Albury and Wangaratta.” A great social event, Lois said film goers could tuck into a barbeque dished up by the Chiltern Lions Club before the film, followed by freshly baked scones, jam and cream afterwards.