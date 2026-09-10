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A trip down memory lane

<p>MOVIE CHATS: Rutherglen\\u2019s Graham Brown with Lois Hotson (centre) and Marian Vile at the FLIC night recently held at the historic Star Theatre in Chiltern. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>MOVIE CHATS: Rutherglen\\u2019s Graham Brown with Lois Hotson (centre) and Marian Vile at the FLIC night recently held at the historic Star Theatre in Chiltern. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

MOVIE CHATS: Rutherglen’s Graham Brown with Lois Hotson (centre) and Marian Vile at the FLIC night recently held at the historic Star Theatre in Chiltern. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

A classic Australian movie night recently drew around 50 film lovers to Chiltern’s Star Theatre
Coral Cooksley
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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