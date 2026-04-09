AusNet energy network and power reliability works will see the power turned off to some 5700 homes and businesses across the North East on Friday.

The works are taking place in parts of Indigo Shire, Rural City of Wangaratta and Alpine Shire across Ovens Valley, King Valley and surrounding foothills of the Victorian Alps.

An AusNet spokesperson said 1110 customers will be without power from 9am-4pm while 4600 customers will experience two short interruptions between 8:30am – 9:30am and 3pm-4pm.

AusNet general manager network operations and delivery, Ross Young, said customers affected will have already received a notification from AusNet about the planned outage.

“We’ll be upgrading insulators, crossarms, doing work on conductors and other maintenance activities,” he said.

“We’re doing this work now to help keep the network safe and reliable throughout the year.

“We know that it’s inconvenient to be without electricity and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we make these important upgrades to the network.”

AusNet provided some tips to prepare without power:

• Charge your battery packs so they're ready to power your mobile phones.

• Fill an esky with ice to keep your food and drinks cold.

• If you have an electric water pump, stock up on bottled water.

• Check on your neighbours to make sure they’re OK, especially if they’re vulnerable or elderly.

• Life support customers, please be ready to activate your emergency plan. Call our priority line anytime on 1800 818 832.

For more tips on being power prepared during an outage, visit ausnet.com.au/outagetips.