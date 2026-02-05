Strong turnout at Beechworth Tennis Club open day

Beechworth Tennis Club’s Open Day last Sunday attracted a great crowd in perfect conditions, with kids, families and locals making the most of a relaxed afternoon on the courts. Activities included Hot Shots, cardio tennis, casual hitting and match play, alongside music, a barbecue and plenty of friendly banter. The event offered an easy, low-pressure way for people to try tennis and get a feel for the club. The open day highlighted Beechworth Tennis Club’s focus on inclusive, social tennis and strong community connections. Event organiser Louise Friend thanked volunteers and the wider community for their support. "Events like this only work because people are willing to pitch in and show up," she said. "Local support is what helps community groups like ours grow, and thrive."