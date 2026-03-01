It’s never too late to prove your class.

The City Colts will understandably celebrate hard after finishing their A grade season on a high, knocking off a strong Beechworth side by 95 runs in their last hit of the season.

The Colts have the bye in next week’s last home and away round and will finish bottom of the table, but from the quality of the cricket they were serving up, you’d be forgiven for thinking they were finals contenders.

Winning the toss and batting first at Beechworth’s Baarmutha Park, the Colts went large, amassing 8/225 from their 45 overs, easily their largest total for the season.

The Colts opted for experience at the top, with Thomas Moore and Kent Braden putting on 73 runs for the first wicket before Moore was caught behind for 28.

Braden and Aaron Thrum (29 off 40) pushed the score into triple figures and Braden was closing in on his half century before he was dismissed by Cam Fendyk for a fine 46 off 70 balls.

At 3/127, the youthful core of the Colts was exposed, which allowed Beechworth’s Jonathan Carson (3/24 off nine overs) to come into play, but it would be two up-and-comers who would salvage the innings.

Jed Marek would smash an unbeaten 40* off 35 deliveries, putting on an all-important 56-run partnership with Ben Feldtmann (29 off 39).

The duo would help the Colts pass the 200-run barrier for the first time since January 2025 and set the stage for an almighty run chase.

Skipper Kent Braden said the move to front-load the innings with experienced batters, rather than coming in the middle order, was made out of necessity.

“I did my quad against Ovens Valley, so I was either opening or batting 11,” he said.

“It’s the first time for the year we’ve been 0/70 off 15 overs, so we set a really good platform.

“We got to 6/155, and previously we might’ve rolled over and been all out for 180 or something, but the boys did well.

“We had gotten to the stage where they thought they had enough and were probably swinging a bit too hard, but after a little chat they pulled their head in, especially Jed [Marek] and Ben Feldtmann, I thought they were outstanding in the lower order.

“To post over 200, it was fantastic.”

With a healthy total to bowl to, Connor Ormond would pick up the early breakthrough, removing Will Prebble for eight, but it was Harvey Moore who would do the damage.

Replacing Marek after two overs, the right-armer would tore through the top of the Wanderers’ order, finishing the day with impeccable figures of 5/32 from his nine overs.

Max Marek (1/20 off six) and Braden himself (2/10 off six) would chip in around Moore, with the Colts claiming the 10th wicket and the win with Beechworth on 130 after 34.3 overs.

“Harvey came on after Jed – we gave him an opportunity with the new ball, he got good swing, really good length and was challenging the stumps more often than not, and he got the rewards,” Braden said.

“Even though we’d only won the one game up until Saturday, the boys probably got ahead of themselves when we got them six-fa - they started to stuff around a little bit, do young bloke stuff.

“The good part was it was only two or three overs, whereas previously that might’ve carried on for 10-15 overs.

“We were able to self-rectify and switch back on - it’s pleasing to get a result after the year we’ve had, and it builds momentum into next year.”

City Colts end the A grade season with a 2-9 record with one non-result, and a net run rate of -1.160.