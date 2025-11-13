Beechworth Chain Gang’s (BCG) Junior Ride Program (JRP) has been having immense success this year, with over 70 kids turning up for the weekly Thursday afternoon sessions.

BCG president Steve Martin said that the program has had over 80 kids enrolled for term 4, with kids aged from five to 12.

Groups are usually made up of around eight to 10 kids, and the program varies where they go each week, rotating between the Beechworth Mountain Park, Lake Sambell, the Railway station and the Indigo Epic Trail.

The Junior Ride Program sessions involve a mix of activities, but generally consist of about 20 to 30 minutes of instruction on different skills.

“Then the other 20 or 30 minutes are out riding on the trails,” Steve said.

The JRP groups are categorised based on skill level, beginning with the green group (beginner).

Steve said a big part of the program’s success is down to the volunteers.

“It’s all volunteer-based, so it’s that real community effort in getting it to run each week,” he said.

“We have Cycling Australia certified mountain biking instructors and then the other half of volunteers is made up of parent helpers.”

Steve said the Junior Ride Program is giving kids opportunities to meet others from different schools and social circles and to get outdoors.

“It’s an accessible, outdoor activity that gets kids physically active,” he said.

This year’s Junior Ride Program will conclude at the end of the school term, on 11 December, but the program will return at the beginning of the school year.