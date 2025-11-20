Beechworth Tennis Club is celebrating the installation of brand-new courtside seating, proudly supported through a $2000 contribution from Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank).

The funding played a key role in enabling the club to secure the new seats, which now provide a more comfortable and welcoming space for players, families, and spectators. The addition builds on last year’s shelter project and reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to growing a thriving, inclusive tennis community in Beechworth.

The upgrade also marks another important step in the revival of Beechworth Tennis Club, which re-formed in 2022 and has rapidly grown from zero to more than 120 members.

In just two seasons, the club has re-established competitions, built strong junior participation, and reignited local enthusiasm for tennis — a true community comeback.

To mark the milestone, junior players joined Bendigo Bank chair Ben Merritt on court, raising their racquets and celebrating with the ceremonial Bendigo Bank cheque.

Tennis club president Mick Cavallin said the project showed what genuine community partnership looked like.

“The support from Community Bank Beechworth & District went a long way in helping us secure the new seating, and we’re extremely grateful," he said.

"Together with our volunteers and local partners, we’re building a welcoming, inclusive, and vibrant tennis club for everyone in Beechworth.”

The club also acknowledges the contribution of the Beechworth Football and Netball Club, whose letter of support strengthened the funding application.

Volunteer members dedicated time to assemble and install the seating, and the club thanks all who contributed hands-on help and ongoing financial membership.

The new seating area is now open for club and community use, just in time for the warmer weather and an active summer of tennis.