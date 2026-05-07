Friday 8 May (tonight)

ARTS YACKANDANDAH: 7.00pm. Melbourne Chamber Orchestra. ‘Overgrown Paths.’ Yackandandah Public Hall. Visit www.arts.yackandandah.com/whats-on for more information.

Friday 8 and Saturday 9 May

CHILTERN COURT HOUSE: Live theatre production - THE MERMAID SINGS”- TALES OF CHARMIAN CLIFT by the “New Performance Company” from Melbourne. 60 Main Street, Chiltern. Tickets $35 / $28 concession. Bookings to Lois on 0457262358, Chiltern Post Office by direct debit to BSB 803070 (WAW) Acct No 100020184 . Acct Name: Chiltern Community Offices. Session time to be indicated.

Saturday 9 May

The Gallery@StudioP4 - No 3. Solo art exhibition. 'Feathers and Light' by Paul Blake. Open every weekend until the 8 June long weekend 9am-5pm or by appointment through the week on 0428 584 021. Canvas framed prints, glass prints and framed wall art with a focus on birds. Sheridans Bridge Road, Rutherglen.

Tuesday 12 May

YACKANDANDAH LIBRARY: 10am. Beechworth’s morse coder Leo Nette will talk about his book ‘Beechworth’s Telegraph’. A fascinating story about the long-awaited arrival of the electric telegraph championed by Samual Morse with the town becoming one of the busiest morse code telegraph station in the world. 34 High Street. Enquiries: (02) 6028 1180.

Friday 15 May

BEECHWORTH THEATRE COMPANY. Oscar Wilde’s ’The Importance of Being Earnest’. Opening night. Six performances over two weekends. Visit www.beechworththeatrecompany.com.au or go directly to www.stickytickets. com.au for tickets

GOOD2GO COLLECTIVE: Beechworth Death Café.11.30 am – 1pm. Beechworth Lodge of St John, 19 Loch St, Beechworth Curious? Have questions? Reclaiming the narrative around death, dying, grief and loss. Email: g2gcollective@gmail.com with questions or for more information.

Sunday 17 May

CHILTERN ATHENAEUM: Official opening after five years of restoration. 2pm – 4.30pm. RSVP requested today. For more information and to RSVP email info@chilternathenaeum.com.au or phone 0418 261 308.