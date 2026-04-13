Independent federal MP for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, has urged the federal government to deliver a budget that meets the moment, pushing for reforms to health, housing and taxation.

As the federal budget approaches, Dr Haines has presented her annual Indi Budget Submission to treasurer Jim Chalmers, outlining key policies and local funding priorities.

“Regional Australia is experiencing growing challenges - from access to healthcare, housing and childcare, to infrastructure and disaster recovery following bushfires and floods,” Dr Haines said.

“Global instability is causing ripple effects domestically for supply chains and uncertainty for our agriculture and construction industries.

“All of this is having a direct impact on the hip pocket of everyday Australians, and the upcoming budget must respond to those challenges with targeted investment and meaningful reform.”

Dr Haines said healthcare and housing in regional Australia remains a top priority, including the establishment of a Building Regional and Rural Hospitals Fund and Regional Housing Infrastructure Fund to support critical upgrades.

“Rural Australians experience poorer health outcomes and shorter life expectancy than our city cousins, and our health services are operating with ageing infrastructure,” she said.

“In the regions, the biggest handbrake on new housing is not land - it’s the lack of enabling infrastructure like water and sewerage.

“We need sustained, needs-based investment to close these gaps.”

Dr Haines urged the government to be bold in delivering tax reform to boost revenue, including higher taxes on gas companies and winding back capital gains tax exemptions on property investments.

“At a time when Australians are under pressure, we must ensure the tax system is fair, sustainable and fit for purpose,” she said.

“Right now, the burden of taxation sits too heavily on individuals and small business, while big corporations get let off the hook.

“We export a huge amount gas every year and collect a pittance in comparison.

"If we taxed this fairly, we could raise tens of billions each year from our gas exports – money that could be invested in hospitals and housing for regional Australia."

Dr Haines said she was seeing increased support for a winding back of capital gains tax benefits, across her community.

“It’s clear our capital gains tax settings are a barrier to young people purchasing their own home," she said.

“I’m seeing increased support for change, including from the generation that is benefiting most from the current settings, so that future generations can enter the housing market.”

After another horror bushfire season, Dr Haines’ Indi Budget Submission highlights the need for continued investment in disaster recovery and resilience, as well as stronger support for energy reliability, telecommunications, early childhood education, aged care and local government sustainability.

“Indi is a resilient and vibrant electorate, but we can't meet these challenges alone,” she said.

“This budget is an opportunity for the government to back regional communities with the investment and reform they deserve and deliver the bold reforms Australia needs.”

Dr Haines said her submission was developed in close collaboration with Indi’s nine local governments and, for the first time, 10 regional health services.

“These priorities are grounded in evidence and shaped directly by our communities,” she said.

“I look forward to continuing to work constructively with the government to deliver the outcomes regional Australians need.”