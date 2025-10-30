Politics and Government

Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Have your say on work from home bill

20% cut to students' HECS debts passes

Labor to make work from home a right

Second strike rule created to tighten bail laws

Treaty Bill set for parliament this year

Haines meets with local NDIS providers over controversial pricing changes

Financial support for victim-survivors strengthened with permanent $5000 payment

Major funding boost to upgrade Rutherglen sewage treatment plant

