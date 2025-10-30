Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
Digital Editions
News
Sport
Community
Rural
Events
Real Estate
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
News
>
Politics and Government
Politics and Government
Politics and Government
Have your say on work from home bill
Politics and Government
20% cut to students' HECS debts passes
Politics and Government
Labor to make work from home a right
Victorian government intends to make work from home a right
Politics and Government
Second strike rule created to tighten bail laws
Stricter test increases the likelihood of bail refusal; offences added to uplift initiative
Politics and Government
Treaty Bill set for parliament this year
Legislation to secure Treaty between government and First People's later this year
Politics and Government
Haines meets with local NDIS providers over controversial pricing changes
Helen Haines is calling on the Federal Government to pause NDIS pricing changes
Politics and Government
Financial support for victim-survivors strengthened with permanent $5000 payment
The federal government's $5000 Escaping Violence Payment will be made permanent
Politics and Government
Major funding boost to upgrade Rutherglen sewage treatment plant
Works are expected to begin imminently for completion by June 2028
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta