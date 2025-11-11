A pair of Beechworth men have been arrested and charged after multiple firearms were seized from two local properties on Monday, including at the site of a fatal shootout in 2022.

Wodonga detectives, with assistance from the Victoria Police Special Operations Group, executed the search warrants in Beechworth, arresting a 64-year-old man and 42-year-old man.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the arrests formed part of an investigation into illegal firearms use in the state’s east.

The 64-year-old was remanded into Wodonga police custody and seen as an unacceptable risk for release at the Wodonga Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The court heard at his Buckland Gap Road address police seized three illicit firearms, assorted ammunition, firearm parts, handgun holsters, rifle scopes, four cannabis plants about 30cm high, steroids and testosterone.

The 64-year-old property owner was charged with almost a dozen offences related to possessing a traffickable amount of unregistered firearms, being a prohibited person to own firearms and cultivating cannabis.

The court heard Nazi memorabilia and symbols were found inside the man’s shed.

The Buckland Gap Road property was the same address where the 64-year-old shot dead a 60-year-old Beechworth man in October 2022 with a modified handgun.

It was considered a case of self-defence, but the man was later charged and fined with gun and drug possession.

The 64-year-old also suffered injuries as a result of gunshot wounds which he still feels to this day, the court heard.

A Coroners Court of Victoria spokesperson confirmed a coroner is set to hold a summary inquest hearing into the investigation of the shooting on 18 November.

Defence counsel Nadia David said all of the firearms seized during Monday’s raid were not operative and were kept as part of her client’s days as a firearms restorer.

“He just puts them in the shed and forgets they were there essentially,” she said.

Ms David said the cultivation of weed plants were for her client’s wife, who was diagnosed with a chronic illness and prescription for medication was taking time.

“He is a carer for his wife,” she said.

Ms David said the majority of the man’s charges were admitted and he accepted he would be looking at a “significant” sentence.

The court heard the 64-year-old’s fingerprints were found on part of a homemade gun seized from a 21-year-old Wangaratta man’s residence on Cribbes Road on 30 April this year.

Ms David said her client had no relation to the man or the firearm that was seized and his fingerprint could have been found on the gun part from his work as a weapon repairer.

Police believed if the man was to be released he would continue to source firearms and pose a threat to the community.

Magistrate Peter Dunn denied the 64-year-old’s bail.

“He was a carer for his wife when he was in possession of all of these firearms,” he said.

“We can’t have people in the community who possess prohibited and unregistered weapons.”

The Beechworth man sat in silence as he heard the magistrate’s decision and he was remanded into custody to return to Wodonga Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.

At the second Beechworth address busted by police on Monday, officers located two imitation handguns, four swords, rifle scopes, assorted ammunition, a slingshot and firearms parts.

The 42-year-old man was charged with seven offences including prohibited person possessing a firearm and possessing methylamphetamine.

He was bailed to appear before Wodonga Magistrates’ Court on 3 March next year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Town said police were committed to removing illicit firearms within the community.

“Victoria Police will stop at nothing to track down and charge those we believe have the access to and propensity to use firearms,” he said.

Investigations into illegal firearm use in the community continues.

Anyone with information on illicit firearm activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an anonymous report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.