Indigo Interview: A sense of community at school

Amy Schilling was born in Brisbane where she lived until the age of four. Her family moved to Yackandandah where she spent nine years of her childhood. The family then officially shifted to live in Beechworth three years ago. Where did you undertake your primary school education, and have you been at Beechworth Secondary College since Year 7? I attended Yackandandah Primary School. Since primary school, I have been enrolled at Beechworth Secondary College where I plan to study until I graduate. Do you have any plans for a career yet or keeping your options open? If so, what will they be and where do you think you would like to undertake tertiary studies? After graduating I plan to undertake a career in social studies, politics or healthcare. Currently, I aspire to enlist in the Royal Australian Navy as a medic or to study at university, obtaining a degree that would secure me a job within the United Nations – an intergovernmental organisation that pursues world peace, justice, equality and sustainable development. What do you love about being a student at Beechworth Secondary College (BSC)? I love the sense of community throughout BSC, and that each demographic of students has a place that they can express their opinions and interests in. For me, I'm grateful for Beechworth’s love of music and the arts, as we have many talented students who are regularly able to showcase their passions. Do you participate in activities with other groups outside of school? Why are you interested in belonging to them? I often showcase my passion for music, theatre and humanities within school. However, outside of school, I am known as a member of the 1st Beechworth Scout Group. I love scouting because it’s a chance for me to constantly try new things. By being part of the older section of scouting, I am able to travel across Victoria and meet new people. What do you do in the community? I am an Indigo Shire youth advisor and regularly attend the youth shire meetings. On top of this, I volunteer on a regular basis at local events and working bees. Is there an important community issue for young people that you think needs addressing? I believe that ongoing sexism, racism and homophobia within young social groups needs to be addressed. What would you do to solve change or improve that situation? Many young people feel powerless when in those situations, and there is little we can do to resolve it. I’d call it out in the moment, but that’s often a very short-term solution. What do you see as one of the most important current world issues? Systematic discrimination (sexism, racism, homophobia) and prejudice-based violence. If the person you would most like to meet or knew came to Indigo Shire or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why? I would like to bring some of my best friends from the city to Beechworth. They question what living here is like and wonder what we do for fun. I’d show them around all my favourite places such as Lake Sambell. What books are you reading? ‘Cathy Goes to Canberra: Doing Politics Differently,’ by Cathy McGowan and ‘The Erasure Initiative’ by Lili Wilkinson.