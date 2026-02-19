Indigo Interview: A love of Rutherglen

Peter Fursdon was born in Melbourne. His father was in the Victoria Police Force, and the family moved regularly, around the state due to his dad’s promotions. “We lived at Sale, Rushworth, Benalla, Trentham and arrived at Rutherglen in 1960 with my brother Neale who also joined the Victoria Police later on and my sister Robyn became a nurse at the Albury Mercy Hospital. My wife Carol and I have been in Rutherglen for 41 years and we have two beautiful daughters Kellie and Hannah. Although they have moved away from town, they still call Rutherglen home.” What did you do workwise? My first job leaving school was in the office at Bruck Mills in Wangaratta, then 15 years with the Department of Defence (Army) as a public servant. I had various jobs when we moved to Rutherglen. My wife Carol and I managed the Rutherglen Caravan Park for nine years, and the local swimming pool. What did you love about your work? I was also lucky enough to also work at Indigo North Health (INH) doing various jobs. INH put me through TAFE to get my Certificate 3 as a personal carer, and also a Certificate 4 in leisure and health. Through this career move, I ran a social support group which entailed four groups over four days from Rutherglen, Wahgunyah, Chiltern and Barnawartha. We had 45 clients and ventured all over the North East and the Riverina of NSW. I still look back and have fond memories of the trips I did with my friends (clients). What do you do in the community? I am a member of the Rutherglen Rotary Club which is a fantastic group, I was also a member of Apex and the Lions club. Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing? As everyone is aware in the Rutherglen community, we have issues with the trucks in the main street. We would like them to be diverted to Up River Road, but I do feel works now being undertaken in Main Street will make it safer for the community, especially the kids going to school and the elderly crossing the street. What do you see as some of the most important current world issues? The number of people all over the world living in constant fear, as well as starvation due to wars everywhere. To quote John Lennon, “all we are saying is give peace a chance.” If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why? I would like John Wallace one of the founding fathers of Rutherglen, to come and see how Rutherglen I believe, is the jewel in the crown of Indigo Shire. I would like him to see how prosperous the town and area have progressed with a great community, tremendous age care facilities, wonderful schools and sporting facilities. I’m sure John would be interested in - and maybe partaking in - the wines produced by all the world class wineries here. He could even jump on a bicycle and go on the rail trail and head to the wineries. What book are you reading? As far as reading books, I used to enjoy reading. Maybe it’s time to get the library card out now that I’m retired.