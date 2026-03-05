Briony Bradford was born in Albury. As a 16-year-old she moved with her family to the seaside town of Tathra on the south coast of NSW. Two years later Briony shifted to Melbourne for work then embarked overseas spending time living in London and France, before returning to London again.

“Eventually I came back to Australia, spent time in Sydney, and eight years ago made the move to Rutherglen. It’s now very much home,” she said.

What do you do workwise?

I am the head chef at Jones Winery Restaurant in Rutherglen and have been for eight years. Overall, I’ve been a chef for 23 years.

What brought you to your role/career?

My mum and aunty had a café in Albury when I was very young, and I absolutely loved watching them cook. I would peel carrots, whisk mixtures and “help” wherever I could. At 13, my aunty asked if I wanted to help out during the school holidays at the café she was at — I fell in love with the energy of the kitchen. At 14, I did work experience at The Star Hotel in Albury, was offered a job on my first day, and I haven’t stepped out of a kitchen since.

What do you love about your work?

Everything. I love being creative and exploring new flavour combinations. I love writing menus, creating recipes, working with seasonal produce and producers. From growing herbs and vegetables to selecting fruit, vegetables and meats, prepping everything from scratch and presenting the final dish — it’s incredibly rewarding. The best part is hoping someone enjoys eating it even more than I enjoyed creating it.

What do you do in the community?

Last year a group of local women brought back the Rutherglen CWA branch, and I’m proud to be part of that. I began as secretary and remain actively involved. We volunteer at Glenview in Rutherglen, running “Yack and Yarn” sessions every second and fourth Tuesday, where we chat and knit with residents. Once a month I help run cooking sessions — baking scones, biscuits and simple recipes the residents can be involved in. It’s joyful and meaningful. We’re also planning more community activities across the region.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

In rural North East Victoria, loneliness is something we need to acknowledge — not only in aged care, but across the broader community.

What would you do to solve, change or improve that situation?

Connection is powerful. Bringing people together — young and old, those already involved and those on farms or more isolated — over coffee, food or simple shared activities creates belonging. Regular connection matters.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

Looking after people — especially women, children and the elderly — and supporting each other in practical, tangible ways.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

I would invite someone who has never experienced regional Victoria. I’d show them Rutherglen — our wineries, incredible food, local producers and the warmth of our community. The events, the landscapes and the people are why I’ve stayed. There’s something very special about small-town life done well.

What book are you reading?

I love vintage cookbooks. I’m always flicking through old recipe collections — they’re inspiring and full of history.