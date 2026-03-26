Ian Burgess was born in Finley, NSW, and grew up around the northern Victorian town of Cobram.

“My lovely wife Evelyn and I have lived in the Indigo Valley since purchasing our property in December 2012,” he said.

What do you do workwise?

I have been working in education management with Wodonga TAFE (now Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE) since 2018. I have been working primarily in the education space as an educator, then manger for the last 25 years after a career in the Australian Army as a tradesman.

What led you to your role/career?

I was led to be an educator through my experiences as a soldier, and in some part due to those that were teaching at the time who should have considered other job opportunities. However, more due to those that stood out as mentors and leaders in my time on the tools.

What do you love about your work?

I still love the moment a student has – regardless of their age or experience – when they realise that they do know or understand the question/topic at hand.

What do you do in the community?

I am an active volunteer firefighter with the Indigo Valley Fire Brigade and have held a number of positions on the brigade management team since 2016. I have also been a volunteer with the Bandiana Army Museum Foundation for over 25 years.

I am a member of two local car clubs, ‘Wodonga Historic Car Club’ and ‘Wangaratta Rod and Customs Club’, with both supporting their respective communities.

I am also the convenor of a local history group (Indigo Valley Stories) which meets monthly with the goal to identify and gather the stories, copy documents and photograph objects that make up the history of what is now known as the Indigo Valley.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

Within our community there would be a number of issues that are regularly discussed including in no particular order - water/resource security, ability to age in a community where one enjoys living, and the reducing rate of volunteerism (this is not necessarily happening in our community).

What would you do to solve change or improve that situation?

I think that these issues should be considered and discussed by all communities (localities, towns, districts, regions) and then governments at all levels need to support the communities achieve positive outcomes.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

The misinformation that leads to extremism.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

I would like Jamieson Dickson, one of the original land selectors in the Indigo Valley to come back and have chat with the community and see how things have or have not changed. Jamieson and the broader Dickson family were quiet literally responsible for sowing the seeds for our community.

What book are you reading?

Not reading anything at the moment, but maybe it’s time to take one off the stack. I enjoy a good autobiography or biography.