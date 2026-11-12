Planned power outage for Rutherglen area on Friday

AusNet will be carrying out essential maintenance to help keep the local electricity network safe and reliable in Wahgunyah, Rutherglen and Springhurst on Friday 13 November. To complete this work safely, the electricity provider will need to turn off power to around 2200 customers A planned power outage took place on Thursday and another was planned for Friday from 3pm to 3:20pm. The outages will affect Rutherglen and some properties in surrounding areas, including Wahgunyah and Springhurst. Affected customers will have received a letter or SMS from AusNetr. Before the power goes off, AusNet recommend: - charging phones and other essential devices - having bottled water available if you use an electric water pump - checking in on neighbours who may be need extra support - activating your emergency plan if you rely on life support equipment. AusNet's life support priority line is available anytime on 1800 818 832. For more tips, visit: www.ausnet.com.au/outagetips