Thursday, 30.10.2025
Infrastructure and Transport
Infrastructure and Transport
Telstra coverage boost on the way for Hume communities
Infrastructure and Transport
Slight rise to water bills for 2025-26
Infrastructure and Transport
AusNet aerial inspections starting June 16
AusNet’s aerial inspections aim to help identify, monitor and repair wear and tear
Infrastructure and Transport
Kids, seniors travel for free from 2026
No cost for children on public transport; seniors can travel whole state on weekends
Infrastructure and Transport
Community feedback prompts Rutherglen Main Street upgrade changes
Construction of the $1.3m pedestrian safety improvements were expected to be confirmed in June
Infrastructure and Transport
Indigo Creek Road bridge opens to traffic
Bridge more than two years in the making open for use
Infrastructure and Transport
Call for participants in North East Water’s Deliberative Forum
NORTH East Water invites customers to participate in its next round of community engagaement
Infrastructure and Transport
Name change symptomatic of government failure
Tilley says Labor walked away from country Victorian roads before they terminated RRV
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta