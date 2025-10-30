Infrastructure and Transport

Social media
Telstra coverage boost on the way for Hume communities

Slight rise to water bills for 2025-26

AusNet aerial inspections starting June 16

AusNet’s aerial inspections aim to help identify, monitor and repair wear and tear
Kids, seniors travel for free from 2026

No cost for children on public transport; seniors can travel whole state on weekends
Community feedback prompts Rutherglen Main Street upgrade changes

Construction of the $1.3m pedestrian safety improvements were expected to be confirmed in June
Indigo Creek Road bridge opens to traffic

Bridge more than two years in the making open for use
Call for participants in North East Water’s Deliberative Forum

NORTH East Water invites customers to participate in its next round of community engagaement
Name change symptomatic of government failure

Tilley says Labor walked away from country Victorian roads before they terminated RRV
