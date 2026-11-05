Festival gets green lit for anniversary return

Folk Rhythm and Life will return to Eldorado from 4 to 6 December for its 30th anniversary, with organiser Hamish Skermer saying approvals have cleared the way for the festival after years of cancellations and uncertainty. Mr Skermer said the festival, to be held at Bilyana Natural Amphitheatre, has existing permits until 31 December 2028, covering the 2026 festival and editions planned for 2027 and 2028. The event remains subject to fire-risk conditions. “When festivals are dropping off, we’re not,” Mr Skermer said. “The live music industry is under a lot of pressure, festivals are folding, but we are not.” Mr Skermer said work with the CFA on risk mitigation had helped secure the outcome, with a Rural City of Wangaratta spokesperson confirming council had approved the festival’s plan, and wished the organisers every success with delivering the event. CFA District 23 assistant chief fire officer Brett Myers said patron safety was central to discussions with the organiser. “It's a matter of trying to work with him for the right reason, but also making sure the community are going to be safe when they're there and get home safely at the end of the event,” Mr Myers said. “I guess the important change for this year is that a measure has been introduced based on the Fire Behaviour Index.” Mr Myers said other measures included a sprinkler system, better planning for parking and shelter, and procedures for advising patrons of nearby emergencies. He said weather conditions affecting the North East or Eldorado will be assessed 48 hours before the event. About 50 bands are confirmed, with ticket sales determining whether the program expands. If sales exceed 1500 by 10 November, organisers plan to add a third stage and potentially another 20 bands. Otherwise, the festival will operate across two stages. Day tickets are also available, with the event finishing at midnight on Sunday. The return will also allow organisers to use $225,000 in grant funding, comprising grants of $125,000 and $100,000. Mr Skermer said the $100,000 grant would contribute to accessibility improvements, including additional accessible toilets and a viewing platform, to help more people attend. Tickets have already been bought by people in South Africa, Thailand, Norway and New Zealand, as well as every Australian state, according to Mr Skermer. Previous editions have been disrupted by COVID, floods and approval disputes. Mr Skermer said rebuilding public confidence was now a priority, with prospective patrons still asking whether this year’s event would proceed. Beyond the music, he said the festival was about inclusion, wellbeing and community connection, offering people with different opinions an opportunity to come together.