A Beechworthian with a love of the Golden Horseshoes Festival had a fabulous time at the ‘Xmas in July’ Trivia Night fundraiser held last Friday at the Hibernian Hotel.

Catherine Bijker joined around a 100-strong crowd of generous supporters for the annual night of festive fun in its second year.

“The Golden Horseshoes Festival (GHF) has been an event that I have enjoyed my whole life,” she said.

“I remember mum having to dress me up as a purple cow for the 1990 parade in the kindergarten float.

“The GHF is the highlight of the Beechworth calendar and one that I now enjoy sharing with my own children.

“I love trivia and Christmas, and what a great combination for a fun night.”

Catherine said the trivia was balanced with enough time to socialise with friends and family.

“In such an inclusive environment on the night, no one felt left out, even if their trivia knowledge wasn't great,” she said.

GHF committee chair Jo Voigt said the major fundraiser clocked up around $2500.

“It costs a lot to run the festival and funds raised will contribute to paying for entertainment with local artists at next year,” she said.

Without any grants, last year’s festival cost $52,000 including operational costs of $25,000.

Indigo Shire Council supported the event with $18,000 towards our operational costs.

Jo said the committee’s aim for the fun night was to hold a fundraising event for locals to enjoy.

“This event has been so successful that we will be running it again next year,” she said.

“We had silent auctions, a popular wood raffle and it was an affordable night out.

“We also had amazing support from local businesses and people were generous in bidding for the silent auctions.”

Christmas-themed music pumped by Lex Fletcher, Wilson Fletcher and Rikki Raadsveld with Lex’s trivia a big hit.

“They created an amazing energy, got the whole vibe going, and there was a prize for the best dressed and best decorated table, and it was such a fantastic night," Jo said.

“Hibernian did a great job with enjoyable meals and made mull wine especially for the event.”

Jo said Christmas decorations borrowed from the Quercus Beechworth bookshop decked out the dining room.

The president said the GHF AGM is being held on 3 August at 7pm at Hotel Nicholas with everyone invited to attend.

“It’s a great chance for people to get involved in the community,” she said.