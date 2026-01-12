Myrtleford SES unit volunteers have had a busy start to 2026, assisting with a bushland rescue as well as a numerous other emergency call outs over the past week.

Unit controller David Coates said members last Wednesday afternoon assisted SES Yackandandah and Victoria Police locate a woman who went missing in bushland near Yackandandah.

Authorities were concerned about the woman's welfare if she was not found before nightfall, however she was safely located with only some incapacitating injuries of potential concussion.

A challenging recovery was undertaken by the responders, concluding late in the evening as the patient was handed over to Ambulance Victoria officers.

Mr Coates said members were kept busy during last week's heatwave, with a number of trees falling and creating potentials hazards for motorists.

On Friday, the majority of a tree came down on Myrtle Street, blocking the road outside the Golden Leaf Motel.

A crew of five cleared part of the road, but called in the Alpine Shire for assistance with an excavator due to the size of the tree.

The road was cleared at approximately 2:20am on Saturday, with council crews on site to clear the remainder of the tree on Monday this week.

Mr Coates said on Thursday unit volunteers removed a limb which fell and damaged a parked vehicle in Prince Street outside the Myrtleford Lodge.

Crews also attended and cleared two partially-downed trees at Schlapps Road in Gapsted and White Post Road in Everton on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Coates said the community needs to be aware trees under stress from the heat can become hazardous and fall over.

He said the unit's busy start to 2026 followed on from a very busy 2025, where call-outs were up 46 per cent.

"We hope to continue to build our volunteer numbers to maintain the [strength of our] response for future calls," Mr Coates said.

"Anyone who would like to join us and participate in some training and activities to build our numbers are welcome to reach out.

"There is an online form at: www.ses.vic.gov.au where they can apply or they can reach out to their local SES units for more information.

"No prior experience is required."

To contact the Myrtleford SES Unit call 0409 940 035.