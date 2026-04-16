ANZAC Day service commemorations are set for the special day of remembrance around Indigo Shire next Saturday, 25 April.

The ANZAC Day Dawn Service for Beechworth will commence at 6am at the cenotaph in the Beechworth Town Hall Gardens.

The service will be followed by a gunfire breakfast with entry to the venue via the Servicemen’s Memorial Hall foyer.

The ANZAC Day parade will step off from the corner of Ford and Church Streets at 11am with the walk-through the town to the Cenotaph for the service in the Beechworth Town Hall Gardens.

Beechworth Secondary College students will deliver the main address at the 11.30am Beechworth service on the life of Martha Witherow.

The well-known Beechworth identity was in the General Service Voluntary Aid Detachment (GSVAD) widely known as Red Cross nurses during World War I.

Beechworth RSL Sub Branch president John Eldrid said Martha Witherow was selected in honour of women’s service and has many descendants still living in Beechworth.

Mr Eldrid said many men and women from Beechworth and surrounds served in both world wars, Vietnam, Afghanistan and modern peacekeeping operations.

The president said ANZAC Day is a significant event for the community to commemorate their service and the loss of the loved ones who never came home.

"Engaging the community is a means for them to express their sorrow and grief for the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice,” he said.

“If the community isn't involved, then all that was fought for during wars, the lives lost, the walking wounded and expression of pride for those who went to war not knowing or realising the harshness of the conflicts they would endure, will be lost.”

The service includes the placing of the Cross for the Unknown Soldier representing all Australians who have been killed in war.

Wreath laying will take place at the end of the service.

Mr Eldrid said tea, coffee, and sandwiches will be available in the RSL, and some traditional ANZAC Day activities held in afternoon.

Yackandandah’s ANZAC Day Service will be held at Memorial Park, Wellsford and High Streets.

Master of Ceremony Lincoln Ablett said the dawn service will have familiar sounds of 'Amazing Grace' on bagpipes and the regular formation of horses and riders lining the street during the service.

“This year we are thankful to have soldiers from the Army School of Health form the catafalque party for the dawn service before departing to attend another service at Kiewa/Tangambalanga," he said.

Mr Ablett said well-known identity and veteran Wal Cameron will be a guest speaker.

“We anticipate that our local bugler Chris McGorlick’s soulful rendition will lend authenticity," he said.

“The Yackandandah Hotel will host a hearty gunfire breakfast — bacon, eggs, hot coffee, and tea — for a gold coin donation.

“The community march - a cherished tradition - will feature veterans, local groups, and the Wodonga Marching Band, with enthusiastic participation from children."

Mr Ablett said local school children will read poems and sing songs in commemoration of the main morning service.

“The community will lay wreaths, and the Senior Citizens Club will provide morning tea," he said.

The day will conclude with socialising at the Yackandandah Hotel with some traditional activities.