Indigo Shire Council are pleased to announce the launch of a new series of Get To Know Your Town events across the shire. These friendly, relaxed gatherings designed to help new community members feel at home, meet people and discover everything their town has to offer. While the initiative is designed to support new residents, all community members - new, long‑term and everyone in-between - are warmly invited to attend and help welcome their neighbours. The first event in the series will be held in Chiltern on Friday, 6 March, with Tangambalanga, Beechworth, Rutherglen and Yackandandah to follow. Each town will host its own relaxed, family‑friendly gathering featuring local clubs, community organisations, children’s activities, food options and entertainment. The program has been developed to support new residents as they settle into the area, while also encouraging long‑term locals to come along, share their knowledge and help welcome their neighbours. Sporting clubs, arts organisations, gardening groups, U3A, CFA, Landcare and many others will be on hand to showcase what they do and how people can get involved. Council said the initiative is about strengthening social connection, supporting volunteering and building a sense of belonging across the shire. “Moving to a new town can be exciting, but it can also be challenging to find your place,” council's economic development and investment coordinator, Paige Campbell said. “These events create a friendly space for people to meet others, learn what’s happening locally and feel part of their community.” The Chiltern Festival will be the first event in the series, offering a welcoming atmosphere for all ages and a chance to explore the many groups and activities that make the town unique. Further event dates and details for each town will be communicated via the Get To Know Your Town website and council's Facebook page.