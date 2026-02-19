Council receives $15k for ARTventures across the shire

State government funding through the Small Regional Presenters program is set to spark imagination in young minds across the shire as Indigo Shire Council receive $15,000 to help bring a set of diverse performances across the region. Last week the state government announced Indigo Shire Council was one of 13 Victorian community groups and not-for-profit organisations to receive support in this round. The grant will fund the ARTventurers Program, which will present four diverse performances for young people across Indigo Shire’s most geographically isolated communities, with engaging artistic experiences that spark imagination, build confidence and develop creative skills. A council spokesperson said the council was delighted to receive the funding. "As part of the Creative Indigo Strategy, ARTventurers brings high-quality professional performances to primary school-aged children across Indigo Shire," they said. "Through performances held in our local community halls, the program delivers engaging artistic experiences that spark imagination, build confidence, and develop creative skills, ensuring all young people in our community have access to enriching arts experiences." The Small Regional Presenters program is a Victorian Government initiative delivered by Regional Arts Victoria. Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the government was proud to be supporting Indigo Shire Council, who work hard to bring event and experiences to make the region a great place to call home. “Creative events bring people from all walks of life together - they can attract tourism and provide a boost to local businesses,” she said. For more information, or to see the full list of 2025 recipients, visit creative.vic.gov.au