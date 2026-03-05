It’s strength to strength for the Rutherglen Country Women’s Association (CWA) Branch reignited in June last year from a wind up 30 years prior.

At a monthly meeting held on Monday night members Sandra Cheshire and Lucinda Jones took up the reins of president and treasurer.

Past president and a first time CWA member, Wendy Thompson, said the branch’s revamp started with 12 members while membership has increased to 16 people including one new member joining on Monday’s meeting.

“It’s a growing club with active members,” she said.

“Women meeting and undertaking projects together is important with CWA providing a framework for giving back.”

Mrs Thompson said belonging to CWA is a chance to meet many people with opportunities that can’t be undertaken alone.

“What we do is a combined effort and we get to know people as we engage in the community with activities,” she said.

She said among club initiatives a sub-group of members for the branch’s coffee connect group that’s really taken off as the group intended.

“Members engage with the community meeting with those who may live alone, have recently retired or recently moved to the town and we often become a support group," she said.

“We meet monthly in the morning during summer and afternoon in winter around town at various cafes as we support businesses.”

The past president said other initiatives include a social ‘yack and yarn’ group at Glenview for the aged care residents and they knit as well.

Mrs Thompson said a CWA member is a chef and once a month works with kitchen staff and cooks for the residents with a chance of them getting involved too.

Among fundraising activities includes taking part at Farmers Markets selling creations from the craft crew.

“We also give back to the community in supporting the community Christmas lunch," she said.

Mrs Thompson said as a member she has met people she would have never met before.

“It has been enriching for me I encourage anyone to be a member no matter what age,” she said.

“In moving ahead, the group will work with other like-minded community organisations to achieve goals."

New president Sandra Cheshire had been a member of the Boorhaman's CWA Branch for 24 years and transferred to Rutherglen last year.

“I’m looking forward to working together with the committee and members to help the community in Rutherglen and surrounds,” she said.

“We’re here for the community and as a group for anyone who needs help.”

Ms Cheshire said being a member of CWA is a way of connecting to locals with an ear to the ground too.

The president said she looks forward to working with other community groups in the town.

As part of the cluster of Moira CWA groups, the Rutherglen branch will be hosting a conference in August at the Senior Citizens Hall in Rutherglen.