Thousands of footsteps will be taken later this month when hundreds of people walk, talk, and support to raise suicide and mental health awareness.

The annual Beechworth to Bridge (B2B) two-day walk taking in picturesque local scenic trails will kick off on Saturday 28 March from Beechworth to Yackandandah followed by a walk to Stanley the next day.

B2B committee member Robyn Funston said registrations are on the rise with the event only three weeks away.

Committee member, Jenny Chambeyron said the walk aims to give people the confidence and strength to join a conversation about loved ones without feeling shame, trepidation, or stigma when someone is lost to suicide.

“We want to make everyone feel comfortable to speak,” she said.

“It’s about feeling connected and we try to do this with everyone who comes on the walk.”

Robyn said local disasters such as bushfires or worldwide events happening now can make people feel anxious and concerned about their future.

“The walk is a good way to relieve anxieties as well and talk to other people who are going through the same thing,” she said.

Committee member Neil Funston said many B2B committee members are qualified mental health first aiders.

“They know how to start and finish the conversation,” he said.

The committee said the walk attracts people, locally, regionally and from interstate.

The B2B committee members added mental health organisation Beyond Blue will be part of the walk on the Sunday and giving a presentation about life experiences at a morning tea stop on the walk to Stanley.

“We encourage the local community to cheer the walkers at the Beechworth start in Albert Road on Saturday morning,” she said.

“It will be great for them to show their support.”

Neil encourages people to buy tickets in a raffle when the committee members are outside the Beechworth Bakery.

“They cost $5 per ticket and there's some great prizes donated by local businesses as well as a Visa card prize with $1000," he said.

“We also have another raffle online for people from out of town for a Beechworth experience such as for accommodation, meals and a sauna among prizes.”

Robyn said while funds raised from registrations help cover running costs for the walk, funds raised from the raffles will contribute to hosting a free community event based around mental health planned for mid-year.

B2B – a not-for-profit group – began in 2018 as a 22-day 720 kilometre walk from Beechworth to the Sydney Harbour Bridge when founder Lisa Cartledge brought together a committee of people affected by suicide loss.

A supportive and all-inclusive community event, a walk has been undertaken every year since it started except in 2020.

Visit www.b2b.org.au for more information about the walk, registration and raffle tickets.