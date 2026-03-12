Beechworth’s Lee family had a fabulous time at last Saturday’s annual Spring Ditch held in the Stanley village’s sports ground on a perfect sunny and warm day.

“It's great having community events like this where everyone gets a chance to come together and there’s lots of fun for the kids,” Christopher Lee said.

Founders Rikki Raadsveld and Lex Fletcher said this year’s day of family fun and music had exceeded expectations.

“Every band in the lineup has way exceeded expectations too,” Lex said.

“The community turned out and there have many great events.”

Lex said the community event in its fifth year drew a wide demographic from families with youngsters to older people.

“The community is increasingly becoming involved with local volunteer organisations too such as the Australian Red Cross Beechworth branch and Beechworth SES taking part," he said.

“We received positive comments about the vibe and the feel of the festival as well from visitors.

“We would like to give a shout out to the volunteers who normally help with a two-hour shift.

“They have all put in many more hours and most of them are long term volunteers that keep coming back every year.

“They have given us far more than we ever anticipated."

The event is a tip of the hat to the historic Stanley New Year’s Day Sports held for more than 140 consecutive years until the 90s.

It also celebrates original independent music.

MC John Walker said he enjoyed returning to Spring Ditch every year.

“People love the environment and the location with the organisers, volunteers and everyone else taking part doing a great job,” he said.

“The event has a great community spirit and being here you just feel better about everything.”

Aboriginal Australian rapper, dancer, artist, and actor Neil Morris, professionally known as DRMNGNOW, took part in Spring Ditch for the first time.

The Yorta Yorta artist from Mooroopna fused hip hop, soul and spoken word into truth-telling anthems around First Nations history including his own personal journey.

“He felt the chance to come here and connect was really important to him,” Rikki said.

DRMNGNOW was one of several performers entertaining the crowd among them Melbourne-based all-female band Queen of Hearts drawing from the Mexican Mariachi tradition.

Others included Melbourne based singer/songwriter Amaya Laucirica, the Lulublues and the Skabhangers.

Among favourite activities for the kids on the day was face painting, a creative corner and games including sack racing.

Other fun activities included the golden boot toss, spinning wheel and raffle fundraisers and Spring Ditch tennis try-outs.

This year’s fundraisers will be split between several local charities and community organisations.