Three Beechworth residents joined Clean Up Australia Day on March 1 by rolling up their sleeves to tidy the town’s main streets.

Joan Simms, Jamie Kronborg and Peter Kenyon spent two hours targeting pavement plantings along Ford Street and at the Ford and Camp streets roundabout.

Peter said many of the half-barrel planters had been carefully maintained by adjacent retailers but others were neglected, with some plants long dead.

Armed with pruning tools, buckets, rakes and a barrow, the trio trimmed, pruned and tidied plants, removed dead leaves, cleared cigarette butts and other rubbish, swept pavements and refreshed several of the planters.

They were among an estimated 750,000 people who took part in activities across the country on Clean Up Australia Day, which has been held for 35 years.

“A small, short working bee like this shows what little time it takes to spruce up the town centre,” Peter said.

“While we did this, colleague Jan Milhinch checked street trees and other plantings that need attention.

“With a lot of art-lovers and other visitors expected in Beechworth this long weekend for Beechworth Biennale, and hundreds more taking part in the 50th Victorian Square Dancing Convention at the Servicemen’s Memorial Hall, we have a wonderful opportunity to showcase our community and its incomparable streetscape.”

Peter said the trio completed the planter tidy-up at the roundabout and along Ford Street’s northern side after two hours of steady work and positive chats with some retailers and passers-by.

“We’ll tackle the southern side and Camp Street on Sunday 15 March from 9am, providing an opportunity for more people to join us,” he said.

People who would like to help can email beechworth175@icloud.com or text 0439 975 311.