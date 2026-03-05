From the eulogy delivered by Kevin Mayhew.

Bernard Ray "Bricky" Price was a story teller - in the great tradition of Australian folklore; a hunter – who never took more than his family could use; a keen angler – who protected his secret spots; a gardener – who shared his flowers and vegetables with neighbors and friends; an excellent lawn bowler – when age caught up and his speed deserted him; a singer in times of elation, but what most of us will remember most - a footballer with a big heart and competitive spirit!

He played 411 games with the Chiltern Swans at a time when the Ovens and King Football League only played 18 games a season - without finals.

It meant that Bricky would have had to play every game for at least 20 years!

He just loved playing football.

As a 17-year-old he was a member of the Swans first Ovens and King Football League senior premiership in 1953 – then again in 1957 and 1958.

He had to wait for his fourth senior premiership - that came in 1968.

His skills and class later saw him win the Ovens and King Football League Reserves Best and Fairest award in 1972, 1973 and again in 1975 and 1976.

He also led the Swans to their first ever Chiltern Reserves premiership in 1975… when he was 39 years old.

He was elevated to the Ovens and King League Hall of Fame in 2007.

A fitting tribute to the bloke affectionately known as “Red Fella”.

He is a life member and was also president of the Chiltern Football Club in 1994 – another premiership year.

His proudest football moment however, came on one particular weekend at the end of the 1983 football season.

On the final Saturday of that season he travelled to watch his son Craig play with Brockelsby and win a reserves premiership in the Hume League… then he jumped into his car and drove to Tarrawingee to see his youngest Mal win an Ovens and King Football League premiership with Chiltern… and if that wasn’t enough, on the Sunday he headed to Lavington to watch his eldest Darryl win an Ovens and Murray premiership with Lavington Football Club.

For a man so fiercely proud of his family, this memory sustained him.

As a father, he was also fortunate to play games with each of his sons, Darryl, Craig and Mal.

I know just how proud he was of those achievements – but never in a boastful way.

Bricky could be characterised as a hard, inside “centreman – on-baller” long before they became fashionable.

His handball and kicking skills were immaculate.

He was as tough as old goat’s knees and more determined than most.

In fact I remember him playing with a broken ankle that most of his teammates were not aware of at the time.

His encouragement on the field was amazing and we all walked just that little bit taller when Bricky was in the team.

And he loved training nights during the week – even in the depths of winter.

Bricky was the first player I observed as being “universally admired” by everyone – inside and outside the Swans.

He was a fierce competitor - yet commanded the respect of his opponents…and he earned the respect of both Albury and Wangaratta umpires and regardless of your ability, somehow made you feel worthy.

When his successful senior playing days were over, he seamlessly transferred his devotion and energy to the reserves where he found a new calling leading and teaching young players coming into the club about the pride needed to play for his beloved Swans.

What a wonderful legacy he leaves all of us.

In equine parlance Bricky would be known as a “stayer” – more reliable perhaps than some of the nags he sponsored at the TAB, yet as equally as determined.

He was not just a flat-track performer.

He could be relied upon in ankle deep mud or a “steeplechase” at say – King Valley, the frost at Bright or anywhere his Swans would play.

The pleasant Sunday mornings of the 1970s and 1980s were also the stuff of legends where Bricky was usually at the centre of the fun.

But he also became the first person to call stumps and order the players home in time to enjoy Sunday lunch with their families.

When one of his coaches Norm Golding moved to Chiltern (from Gippsland) in the 1960s he was made welcome by Bricky and the two of them became firm friends for the next 64 years, fishing and hunting together regularly.

Bricky loved his dogs – especially Spring (I think it was…).

Then there were the football dances where Bricky and Marie would bust a few moves on the dance floor.

Bricky always claimed he was light on Marie’s feet.

Singalongs at Park Street are also the stuff of local folklore, when along with the odd coach or two and several players, Bricky would lead revelers in a range of songs and many a good time resulted!

I am thinking of Lenny (his last senior premiership coach) and Maureen Richards here and both families became great friends.

His love of the St Kilda Football Club was another vice of his and when the planets aligned, we would drive to Melbourne with a car full of Saints supporters to watch his team play.

Bricky’s quiet, unassuming ways belied a strong will and kind heart that impacted many players, young and old, who have played at Chiltern down through the years.

Perhaps more than any other individual, through his character and actions, Bricky elevated the club singlehandedly and with complete humility.

This respect was never more evident than late last football season when he celebrated the 50th anniversary of the reserves premiership of 1975.

All those young blokes, now considerably older and with families of their own, were drawn to Bricky like moths to a flame.

Everyone wanted to spend time with him and the feedback from that day, to a man, centred around how glad they were to see him again.

Bricky will be missed.

He made everyone in his presence feel welcome… played football like a man possessed… taught us how to behave through his own actions… was interested in your story – not his own… loved Marie… loved his boys…

The dictionary describes a legend as an iconic, trailblazing, and revered figure whose impact transcends their time.

It says they are characterised as illustrious, and larger-than-life, representing the pinnacle of their field and highlighting their lasting influence and remarkable achievements.

They broke the mold after Bricky was born.

There will never be another Ray “Bricky” Price – Chiltern – Number 3.

Bricky is survived by his beloved wife Marie (nee Sanders), sons Darryl and Craig (Mal sadly passed away in 1997), six grandchildren, and 12 great-grand children.