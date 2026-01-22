The local neighbourhood house invites people with green thumbs and those who enjoy a retail environment to become volunteers at the community organisation.

Quercus Beechworth’s operations coordinator Heather Jameson said a huge effort by existing volunteers has been placed into the community garden particularly over the summer months.

“The position would be assisting in any way possible and people at all skill levels are welcome to come and have a chat,” she said.

Heather said Quercus Beechworth also welcomed keen gardeners interested helping to plan the year’s planting schedule including seasonal produce.

Seasonal produce is a vital part of the Quercus Beechworth’s cooking program for frozen meals for the community as well as for its grocery store.

“We love to share crops that do well in our community, too,” Heather said.

“It's all about community and helping community in times of need.”

Heather said the garden is a great space for education with people sharing their knowledge and skills especially in areas such as composting and seasonal planting.

On the social enterprise retail side, Heather said the Op Shop is a great place for community connection when volunteering there.

“Any level of commitment will be welcome, even if it's just a few hours per week,” she said.

“We receive daily donations of clothing items and accessories and presently working through some plans with our textile recycling and storage solutions.

“There's a lot of sorting to be done.

"Quercus Beechworth is always looking for young people to be involved in volunteering too."

The operations coordinator said work experience gained can be an added benefit for teens on their resumes as volunteering is well-regarded.

“We also have St Joseph's Primary School students who give us a helping hand sorting in the Op Shop which is brilliant," she said.

“We also have some our volunteers’ grandchildren who can come and help out in the school holidays which is really helpful as well.

“It’s nice for grandkids as it connects them to community."

Heather said funds raised through social enterprises – the bookshop and Op Shop – directly support the cooking and other food programs such as pantry items.

She said social engagement is an important aspect of volunteering too.

“We have a strong team, and they have a lot of fun,” she said.

Op Shop volunteer Barb Edwards has a helping hand from her granddaughter Emily in the school holidays.

Emily said learning life skills helps to get a job.

“I help at the cash register one day and then at the back of the shop next helping with other things such as sorting clothing donations,” she said.

For more information or to apply email operations@quercusbeechworth.org.au or drop into the Quercus office at 30 Ford Street, Beechworth.