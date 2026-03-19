A new local resident found the Quercus Beechworth Pizza Night last Friday a place to connect and make friends.

The event was part of the organisation's community sharing feast program.

Beechworth’s Ruby Gill said the event was a chance to gather and talk with many people who were there for the same reasons including those having lived in the town for decades.

“Many were there to catch up and to meet new faces,” she said.

“As a new local, I have found that so much of my friendship-finding has come from simply starting conversations with welcoming strangers in town and helpful to my sense of place and responsibility in my new home.

Ruby said Quercus brings together a diverse and community-minded group of people of all ages and backgrounds.

“I felt safe to sit down at anyone’s table and share a meal together – the best way to truly connect as humans,” she said.

“I made a lot of new friends, including older locals from my home country of South Africa and local arts workers, and important people who I may not have met without this event - I’m a musician, so this was lovely."

Ruby said these events were vital for the Quercus team.

“They provide great fundraising but also they allow the 'community centre' philosophy to be realised – to come to life with a bustling crew of locals hoping simply to support one another,” she said.

“The incredibly delicious and affordable pizza did not go unnoticed either - A true joy to get to afford eating out in such a yum and meaningful setting."

Quercus Beechworth volunteer Rick Atkins – one of 11 volunteers on the night – said around 60 people took part from both young and older members of the community including families with youngsters.

“Volunteer Richard Lloyd cooked the pizza in the Quercus Beechworth pizza oven with Bridge Road Brewery supplying ingredients,” she said.

"Volunteer Maria Kraus with her expertise made the dough for the pizzas too.”

Rick said his wife’s famous apple crumble had been a big hit.

“The night brings people together and gives them a chance to socialise,” he said.

“It was a great night, good fun and people had a great time.”

With the next event on the horizon, the volunteer said Quercus Beechworth aims to host five community sharing feasts throughout the year with various cuisine and menus.