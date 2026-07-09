A night of midyear festive fun is set for a fundraiser in its second year for the much-loved Golden Horseshoes Festival (GHF).

This year’s Beechworth “Xmas in July’ Trivia Night being held at the Hibernian Hotel on Friday 24 July from 6.30pm to 9.30pm will raise funds towards next year’s festival.

Event goers will have trivia fun with local legend Lex Fletcher at the helm and the chance to tune into the DJ’s grooves while tucking into a two course Christmas dinner with a traditional touch.

GHF committee chair Jo Voigt said it’s “jingle all the way”.

She said local businesses have once again been generous in donating prizes for the night including for the best decorated table, best dressed event goer and for the ‘Silent Night’ auction.

“The town supports the festival every year and with great venues we like to share this event around with this year at the Hibernian Hotel,” she said.

Ms Voigt said the trivia night is a great opportunity to encourage people out on a cold winter’s evening and to get a table together.

An option is available via the Humanatix booking system to join a mixed table.

“It’s our main fundraiser raising close to $3000 last year and we keep things local for the festival,” she said.

“It’s about our town, our community and how it takes a community to put on a festival.

“Some people have moved here because of it.”

Ms Voigt also said it takes a lot of dollars to stage the volunteer run event.

Without any grants, Ms Voigt said last year’s festival cost $52,000 including operational costs of $25,000.

“Indigo Shire Council supported the event with $18,000 towards our operational costs,” she said.

This included covering road closures, insurance, stage hire, tables and chairs.

Among other running and separate costs are items such as entertainment, educational displays, marketing and promotional activities.

For tickets to join in the festivity full of community spirit ,have lots of laughs and enjoy a magical night, visit the GHF website www.beechworthgoldenhorseshoes.com.au.

“Tickets are selling fast and last year sold out about a week before the Trivia Night,” Ms Voigt said.